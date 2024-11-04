Quattro Del Mar by RAK

Description

Quattro Del Mar on Hayat Island in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah is a premium project located in one of the most picturesque locations in the world. Surrounded by the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and the golden sands of the beaches, it will become a true paradise for lovers of luxury vacations on the sea coast. Key project features The residential complex will offer the most modern conditions for comfortable living and first-class leisure. Exclusive beach club, made in the form of a yacht, will allow you to endlessly admire the serene greenery of mangrove trees and sea panorama. The outdoor terraces-decks will feature swimming pools with sunbathing areas and barbecue areas. A spa center will help you relax and rejuvenate, and for sports enthusiasts there will be a fitness center and outdoor sports fields. There is a self-service store on site, offering a wide range of food and household goods. Infrastructure Features The location in the developed resort area of Mina Al Arab will fill every day with vivid impressions. The waterfront promenade with restaurants, boutiques, cafes and stores will be a great place to stroll. Residents will have access to scenic biking trails, walking paths and sandy beaches. A children's park, Water Park and camping area will be nearby. Al Naeem City Center and RAK Mall will be 7-10 minutes away. Near the main attractions Residents of the complex will be able to visit the famous attractions of Ras Al Khaimah. There is a pearl farm and Pearl Museum, the ancient ghost town Al Jazirah Al Hamra, the ancient fort of Daya, the national museum and the mountain peak Jebel Jais with a viewing platform. Transportation Accessibility Hayat Island is connected to the land by several bridges, which residents can use to reach the city in 10 minutes. Residents can reach the nearest hospital and school in 10-15 minutes. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will take 25 minutes.