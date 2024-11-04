Catalog
Quattro Del Mar by RAK

19, Nakheel Street, Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 179 m² to 394 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 1 822 191 $from 7 077 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Number of buildings3
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
206
2 163 376
10 499

Description

Quattro Del Mar on Hayat Island in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah is a premium project located in one of the most picturesque locations in the world. Surrounded by the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and the golden sands of the beaches, it will become a true paradise for lovers of luxury vacations on the sea coast. Key project features The residential complex will offer the most modern conditions for comfortable living and first-class leisure. Exclusive beach club, made in the form of a yacht, will allow you to endlessly admire the serene greenery of mangrove trees and sea panorama. The outdoor terraces-decks will feature swimming pools with sunbathing areas and barbecue areas. A spa center will help you relax and rejuvenate, and for sports enthusiasts there will be a fitness center and outdoor sports fields. There is a self-service store on site, offering a wide range of food and household goods. Infrastructure Features The location in the developed resort area of Mina Al Arab will fill every day with vivid impressions. The waterfront promenade with restaurants, boutiques, cafes and stores will be a great place to stroll. Residents will have access to scenic biking trails, walking paths and sandy beaches. A children's park, Water Park and camping area will be nearby. Al Naeem City Center and RAK Mall will be 7-10 minutes away. Near the main attractions Residents of the complex will be able to visit the famous attractions of Ras Al Khaimah. There is a pearl farm and Pearl Museum, the ancient ghost town Al Jazirah Al Hamra, the ancient fort of Daya, the national museum and the mountain peak Jebel Jais with a viewing platform. Transportation Accessibility Hayat Island is connected to the land by several bridges, which residents can use to reach the city in 10 minutes. Residents can reach the nearest hospital and school in 10-15 minutes. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will take 25 minutes.

Location

19, Nakheel Street, Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
Sea100 m
School9 km
Shop1 km
Medical center15 km
Airport21 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More details

Videos

News

