Description

Modern residential complex in the heart of Al Jaddaf district. Pinnacle by Binghatti offers a new standard of family life, combining spacious residences, high quality and thoughtful architecture. Here, every detail creates an atmosphere of harmony, comfort and inspiration. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes with natural materials, built-in appliances, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, lounge areas, swimming pool, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages Due to its location in one of the central districts of Dubai, it is easy to reach key points of the city. The project has access to the Oud Metha Road highway. The popular Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera locations can be reached in just 3 minutes, while the Dubai Frame and Museum of the Future can be reached in 5 minutes. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is an 8–minute drive away, and Meydan Racecourse is a 10-minute drive away.