Pinnacle by Binghatti

Pinnacle by Binghatti

370/3, Oud Maitha Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 100 m² to 159 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 633 083 $from 5 545 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  On Booking
    20%
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
100 – 122
633 083 – 679 373
5 545 – 6 297
3 bedrooms
141 – 159
904 016 – 993 873
6 234 – 6 388
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern residential complex in the heart of Al Jaddaf district. Pinnacle by Binghatti offers a new standard of family life, combining spacious residences, high quality and thoughtful architecture. Here, every detail creates an atmosphere of harmony, comfort and inspiration. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes with natural materials, built-in appliances, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, lounge areas, swimming pool, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages Due to its location in one of the central districts of Dubai, it is easy to reach key points of the city. The project has access to the Oud Metha Road highway. The popular Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera locations can be reached in just 3 minutes, while the Dubai Frame and Museum of the Future can be reached in 5 minutes. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is an 8–minute drive away, and Meydan Racecourse is a 10-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
370/3, Oud Maitha Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
School2 km
Shop650 m
Medical center800 m
Airport7 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

