Pearl House 4 by Imtiaz

Pearl House 4 by Imtiaz

A2, 26 Street, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 77 m² to 111 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 356 977 $from 4 255 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 79
356 977 – 379 850
4 609 – 4 796
2 bedrooms
111
476 514
4 255
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex in the heart of JVC. The architecture of the Pearl House 4 apartment complex is characterized by clean proportions and balanced design, combining modernity with timeless aesthetics. This is a space for those who choose perfection in every detail. Key features - Fully furnished apartments decorated in light neutral tones, built-in European brand appliances, a Smart home system with Alexa voice assistant, walk-in closets, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, separate pools for adults and children, a club room, a barbecue area, lounge areas, a lobby for guests, an outdoor cinema, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a developed transport infrastructure. It will take 7 minutes to drive to Dubai International Stadium and 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates. Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 15 minutes, while popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
A2, 26 Street, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
School700 m
Shop220 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More details

Catalog