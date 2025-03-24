Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogPalm Beach Towers

Palm Beach Towers

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 36/4
Interiors
  1. Interiors
Item 1 of 14
1 / 14
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Developer
Nakheel Properties
Total area
from 108 m² to 1412 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 1 129 693 $from 10 411 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    15%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ2 2017
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings1
Number of floors51
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Building height205 m
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
108
1 129 693 – 1 162 369
10 411 – 10 703
4 bedrooms
1412
16 557 871
11 724

Description

Modern project in one of the most popular areas of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy the views of the Persian Gulf, Burj Al Arab Ain Dubai and the surrounding environment. The complex consists of three towers, each includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and spacious balconies. All lots have designer furniture from the B&B Italia brand. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: an infinity pool with a relaxation area, a gym, sports and playgrounds, an observation deck, a yoga and a meditation area, a SPA salon, a conference room, a barbecue area, treadmills, a private beach and a park. Golden Mile Galleria, Nakheel Mall and Marinascape Mall, The International School of Choueifat, Lotus Educational Institute FZ-LLC are 5-10 minutes away. Business Bay and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20-25 minutes by car. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Sheikh Zayed Road, which will allow you to quickly reach the main points of Dubai. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 20 minutes away – a real paradise, stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with its lawns, exotic plants and gardens. Near the main attractions The new project is located in the center of the famous sights of the city. The View, Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay and The Lost Chambers Aquarium can be reached in 5-15 minutes by car. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 36/4

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
Sea300 m
School2 km
Shop400 m

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Nakheel Properties

Nakheel Properties

The company has been developing in the real estate market since 2000 and during this time has made a great contribution to the creation of the modern look of the UAE. The main mission of the developer is to produce world-class facilities for business and life with a high level of comfort.
More details

News

  1. 5 major misconceptions about buying property on Palm Jumeirah
    5 major misconceptions about buying property on Palm Jumeirah30.11.2025
  2. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  3. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
Item 1 of 3
Catalog