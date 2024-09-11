Oxford Cove by Iman

Description

A haven of calm in the heart of a dynamic metropolis. Oxford Cove is a contemporary residential complex in the well-established family-friendly district of Jumeirah Village Circle. The project brings together everyday comfort, world-class amenities, and peaceful relaxation amid lush green gardens. Key Features — The refined interior design combines elegant finishes, natural textures, and soft, muted tones. Living areas and bedrooms are designed with an emphasis on abundant natural light and a sense of spaciousness and openness. — Residents will have access to: infinity pools, a jacuzzi, gym, meditation terrace, children's playground and climbing wall, sports courts, a barbecue and outdoor dining area. — The grounds feature a double-height guest lobby, retail space for boutiques, and a dedicated parking area with EV charging stations. Location Advantages The residence is being built within the family-oriented JVC community, with easy access to the emirate's key destinations via Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Bluewaters Island, Expo City, Palm Jumeirah, and Mall of the Emirates are 15–20 minutes away. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and Sky Views Observatory are approximately 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are both 30 minutes away.