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HomeReal Estate CatalogOxford Cove by Iman

Oxford Cove by Iman

2, Kaheel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 36 m² to 200 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 184 888 $from 3 041 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
184 888
5 129
1 bedroom
72 – 76
328 359 – 342 284
4 455 – 4 543
2 bedrooms
126
490 641 – 494 336
3 869 – 3 898

Description

A haven of calm in the heart of a dynamic metropolis. Oxford Cove is a contemporary residential complex in the well-established family-friendly district of Jumeirah Village Circle. The project brings together everyday comfort, world-class amenities, and peaceful relaxation amid lush green gardens. Key Features — The refined interior design combines elegant finishes, natural textures, and soft, muted tones. Living areas and bedrooms are designed with an emphasis on abundant natural light and a sense of spaciousness and openness. — Residents will have access to: infinity pools, a jacuzzi, gym, meditation terrace, children's playground and climbing wall, sports courts, a barbecue and outdoor dining area. — The grounds feature a double-height guest lobby, retail space for boutiques, and a dedicated parking area with EV charging stations. Location Advantages The residence is being built within the family-oriented JVC community, with easy access to the emirate's key destinations via Al Khail Road and Hessa Street. Bluewaters Island, Expo City, Palm Jumeirah, and Mall of the Emirates are 15–20 minutes away. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and Sky Views Observatory are approximately 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are both 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
2, Kaheel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
School3 km
Shop130 m
Medical center160 m
Airport29 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

News

  1. Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai
    Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai23.09.2024
  2. When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?
    When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?11.09.2024
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