United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah
Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 606 m² to 1177 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 14 220 241 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
25%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ4 2023
Plot area28723 m²
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
FacadeCurtain Wall
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesDuplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
606 – 1177
14 220 241 – 28 484 675
23 433 – 24 199

Description

The premium residential complex managed by Dorchester Collection located at the top of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy an unparalleled 270-degree view of Burj Khalifa and the Persian Gulf. The complex consists of a 13-story building with 93 apartments and simplex units with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as duplexes, sky palaces, and mansions. Layouts include a maid's room and a terrace that provides additional comfort to residents. All units are equipped with a smart home system, ceilings ranging from 3,3 to 7 meters and panoramic windows. Four-bedroom duplexes are available with a private pool. On the premises, there is a beach club with a dining area, an outdoor infinity pool, an indoor pool, a jacuzzi, a children's pool and playground, a SPA center with treatment rooms, a beauty salon, a sauna and a steam room, fitness and business centers, a conference room, a multifunctional area, a lounge library, a cinema and a bowling club. The project's uniqueness lies in its 5-star hotel service with a butler, a doorman, a concierge, and a valet. À la carte service is available. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to any part of Dubai. Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai are all a 20-30 minute drive away by car. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 40 minutes away. Near the main attractions Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium can all be reached within 5 minutes. The main attractions, such as Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Opera, are all located 20-35 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is designed by Foster & Partners. The finishing is done in a modern style. The facade draws attention with its stepped shape, and the glass surfaces visually expand the space. High-quality finish The apartment interiors are designed with a combination of rose gold and warm brown tones. All units come furnished with household appliances from well-known European manufacturers. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea300 m
Shop7 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Conference room
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Waterside

Developer

Omniyat Properties

Omniyat Properties

Elite developer has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of premium residential, hotel and commercial facilities with unique design and architecture.
More details

