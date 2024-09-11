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HomeReal Estate CatalogOne Sky Park by Iman

One Sky Park by Iman

1A, 2 Street, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
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Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 138 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 239 581 $from 4 462 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39 – 40
239 581 – 247 327
6 106 – 6 111
1 bedroom
83 – 88
374 404 – 399 914
4 462 – 4 531
2 bedrooms
138
631 164
4 570
Brochure

Description

Stunning residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The two residential towers of One Sky Park are connected by a stunning sky bridge that creates a mesmerising recess between the buildings and offers a luxurious view. The bold curves of the façade give the clubhouse a unique appeal, while the sleek and open design of the bridge creates a unique space for residents to enjoy communicating with their surroundings and breathtaking scenery. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish in calm neutral colours. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies flood the house with natural light. - A distinctive feature of the project is the use of ceramic tiles from the world-famous brand Versace Ceramics in the interior. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, golf simulator, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge zone, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is an actively growing modern neighbourhood in Dubai. One of the factors of its attractiveness is its location: the community is surrounded by two major motorways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khalil Road. The community has all the necessary infrastructure: shopping and entertainment centres, parks, restaurants, cafes, schools and developmental institutions, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Khalil Road exit, it will take 17 minutes to reach Bluewaters Island, 20 minutes to Mall of Emirates and Palm Jumeirah, and 22 minutes to Expo City and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

View on map
1A, 2 Street, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop550 m
Medical center850 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Golf Simulator
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

News

  1. Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai
    Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai23.09.2024
  2. When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?
    When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?11.09.2024
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