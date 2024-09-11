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HomeReal Estate CatalogOne Park Square by Iman

One Park Square by Iman

19/11, Assel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
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Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 113 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 204 220 $from 4 428 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors30
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
204 220 – 217 835
5 147 – 5 461
1 bedroom
67 – 73
299 523 – 335 919
4 428 – 4 580
2 bedrooms
113
503 744
4 457
Brochure

Description

Elite residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The sleek and flowing architecture of One Park Square clubhouse is inspired by the beauty of desert sands, the calm flow of water and the lush greenery of Dubai. The thoughtfully refined interiors combine comfort and elegance, allowing residents to enjoy proximity to nature without sacrificing luxury. Key features - All apartments are presented with quality finishes, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, barbecue terrace, lounge area, skate park. Location advantages Due to its favourable location near Al Khail Road, Bluewaters Island can be reached in 17 minutes, Expo City in 18 minutes, Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes' drive away.

Location

View on map
19/11, Assel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
School550 m
Shop500 m
Medical center900 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

News

  1. Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai
    Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai23.09.2024
  2. When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?
    When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?11.09.2024
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