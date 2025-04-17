Catalog
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 69 m² to 85 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 541 320 $from 7 000 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
55%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors52
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 85
541 320 – 594 962
7 000 – 7 845

Description

Two modern skyscrapers in the Dubai Maritime City area. Enjoy unparalleled seaside luxury living and discover a resort-style lifestyle with exclusive design. Choose from studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, presidential studios, suites, and waterfront villas with ready-made finishes and furniture. Some units come with private pools. The complex's developed infrastructure offers additional opportunities for living and leisure: an infinity pool, wellness club, business lounge, sports and playgrounds for children, cafes, a library, and a theater. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll find restaurants like Flat12, Tyler's Tavern, and Fishtails, as well as hospitals like International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital, Little Diamond Nursery daycare, New Academy School, and Nesto Hypermarket Al Mina. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near Dubai's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to the city's key locations. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. High-quality finish All apartments feature high-quality finishes in sea-inspired tones from Tonino Lamborghini Casa. The interior incorporates furniture with references to high-speed sports cars, creating a unique sense of luxury and aesthetics. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

Location

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
School3 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
Additionally
  • High school
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More details

