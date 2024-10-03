Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogNOURELLE by Meraas

NOURELLE by Meraas

1438, Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Nakheel Properties
Total area
from 78 m² to 187 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 1 049 149 $from 10 832 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 96
1 049 149 – 1 142 273
11 789 – 13 365
2 bedrooms
137
1 484 275 – 1 521 307
10 832 – 11 035
3 bedrooms
187
2 439 482
13 045
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Three modern residential towers, Nourelle, connected by a striking sky bridge, are seamlessly integrated into the welcoming Madinat Jumeirah Living community. The residences offer views of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, while the complex's grounds form a multi-level ecosystem that provides direct access to nature and all the essentials for comfortable daily living. Key Features – Thoughtful architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and decorative facade cut-outs ensures abundant natural light and creates a feeling of spaciousness. – The eco-conscious building design integrates nature into every element, from a private park to sky gardens and landscaped terraces on every level. – Residents enjoy comprehensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, daycare facilities, swimming pools, children’s play areas, and retail stores. Location Benefits The advantageous location offers easy access to key areas and landmarks across Dubai. The direct entrance to Sheikh Zayed Road is just 2 minutes away. Key destinations like the Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island are all within a 5 to 15-minute drive. The Dubai Mall is 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is just a 25-minute drive.

Location

View on map
1438, Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Nakheel Properties

Nakheel Properties

The company has been developing in the real estate market since 2000 and during this time has made a great contribution to the creation of the modern look of the UAE. The main mission of the developer is to produce world-class facilities for business and life with a high level of comfort.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  3. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away03.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
Catalog