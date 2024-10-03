NOURELLE by Meraas

Description

Three modern residential towers, Nourelle, connected by a striking sky bridge, are seamlessly integrated into the welcoming Madinat Jumeirah Living community. The residences offer views of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, while the complex's grounds form a multi-level ecosystem that provides direct access to nature and all the essentials for comfortable daily living. Key Features – Thoughtful architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and decorative facade cut-outs ensures abundant natural light and creates a feeling of spaciousness. – The eco-conscious building design integrates nature into every element, from a private park to sky gardens and landscaped terraces on every level. – Residents enjoy comprehensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, daycare facilities, swimming pools, children’s play areas, and retail stores. Location Benefits The advantageous location offers easy access to key areas and landmarks across Dubai. The direct entrance to Sheikh Zayed Road is just 2 minutes away. Key destinations like the Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island are all within a 5 to 15-minute drive. The Dubai Mall is 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is just a 25-minute drive.