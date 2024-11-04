Mirasol II by RAK
- On Booking10%
About project
Description
Mirasol II is a residential complex located in the North Harbour cluster within the waterfront community of Mina Al Arab. A key advantage of the location is convenient access to the promenade and beach, the marina with yacht berths, and everyday amenities. An ideal choice for residents who value a relaxed pace of life. Key Features – Apartments with light finishes, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and sea views. – For leisure: a pool with in-water loungers and shaded cabanas, lounge bars, a sauna, and an open-air cinema. – For children: indoor and outdoor play areas, a splash zone with fountains, and a park. Location Advantages A convenient setting provides quick car access: 10 minutes to Al Hamra Mall, 15 minutes to Al Marjan Island, 20 minutes to the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah, and 25 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
Transport accessibility
Amenities
- Cinema
- Playground
- Game area
- Swimming pool for children
- Massage center
- Sauna
- Swimming pool
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Gym
- Jogging Track
- Sports ground
- Yoga Space
- Garden
- Recreation area
- Promenade
- Waterside