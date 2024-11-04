Catalog
Mirasol II by RAK

Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 81 m² to 363 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 440 572 $from 4 951 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Number of buildings2
Number of floors10, 15
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 97
440 572 – 482 505
4 951 – 5 389
2 bedrooms
100 – 132
638 257 – 720 218
5 456 – 6 338
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Mirasol II is a residential complex located in the North Harbour cluster within the waterfront community of Mina Al Arab. A key advantage of the location is convenient access to the promenade and beach, the marina with yacht berths, and everyday amenities. An ideal choice for residents who value a relaxed pace of life. Key Features – Apartments with light finishes, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and sea views. – For leisure: a pool with in-water loungers and shaded cabanas, lounge bars, a sauna, and an open-air cinema. – For children: indoor and outdoor play areas, a splash zone with fountains, and a park. Location Advantages A convenient setting provides quick car access: 10 minutes to Al Hamra Mall, 15 minutes to Al Marjan Island, 20 minutes to the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah, and 25 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Location

Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
School800 m
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More details

