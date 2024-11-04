Catalog
MIRASOL by RAK

Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 81 m² to 363 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 440 572 $from 4 948 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors18, 13
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 97
440 572 – 482 505
4 948 – 5 386
2 bedrooms
100 – 132
638 257 – 720 218
5 455 – 6 334
Brochure

Description

The luxurious Mirasol residential development offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy resort living on the islands of Ras Al Khaimah. Located on Raha Island, the project combines sophisticated style with exceptional views of the Arabian Gulf. It blends natural beauty, designer interiors and world-class infrastructure. Key Features — Spacious apartments and penthouses with panoramic windows, high ceilings and terraces decorated in cream and beige colors. Premium materials such as Italian marble and natural wood are used to create an elegant and cozy atmosphere. — Residents will be able to enjoy a unique gastronomic experience at Mirasol Café, created in collaboration with Chef Vicente Torres. — The complex features an Oasis pool with breathtaking views of the seascapes, a yoga studio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a sauna. For children, there are play areas and a Splash Park. Other amenities include a reading garden, jogging path, outdoor movie theater and barbecue areas. Location Advantages The residential complex is located on Raha Island in the Ras Al Khaimah neighborhood, offering the perfect balance between privacy and accessibility. The beach and the island's main attractions can be reached within a 5-minute walk. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

Mina Al Arab, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
Sea300 m
School2 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More details

News

