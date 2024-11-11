Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti

Description

The project, implemented in partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Binghatti, is an exclusive 351-meter-high building offering unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa and the surrounding cityscape. Inspired by innovation, the residential complex will become a new symbol of architectural grandeur and design excellence in the heart of Dubai. Key features - Unique architecture inspired by Mercedes-Benz's “Sensual Purity” philosophy combines innovation and aesthetics. The architectural expressiveness of the design transforms the skyscraper into a prominent feature of the urban landscape with recognizable features. - Varied living spaces with spacious interiors and panoramic windows offer breathtaking views and embody luxury and style. The implementation of smart control systems in the apartments will provide an additional level of comfort. - The complex is equipped with premium amenities: several swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa center, and luxury public areas for work and leisure. - The management company provides concierge services, personal chef services, cleaning services, and valet parking. - The use of advanced technologies, including solar panels for charging electric vehicles, underscores the commitment to environmental friendliness and sustainable development. Location advantages Access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main thoroughfare, provides easy access to all areas of the metropolis. The city's most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, are just a few minutes away. The Dubai Marina area is 20-25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.