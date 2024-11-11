Catalog
Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti

20, Al Asayel Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 170 m² to 372 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 3 076 922 $from 18 040 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors74
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
170
3 076 922 – 3 839 345
18 040 – 22 505
3 bedrooms
243 – 322
5 445 608 – 7 134 103
22 108 – 22 382
4 bedrooms
334 – 372
8 168 820 – 10 020 419
24 398 – 26 921

Description

The project, implemented in partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Binghatti, is an exclusive 351-meter-high building offering unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa and the surrounding cityscape. Inspired by innovation, the residential complex will become a new symbol of architectural grandeur and design excellence in the heart of Dubai. Key features - Unique architecture inspired by Mercedes-Benz's “Sensual Purity” philosophy combines innovation and aesthetics. The architectural expressiveness of the design transforms the skyscraper into a prominent feature of the urban landscape with recognizable features. - Varied living spaces with spacious interiors and panoramic windows offer breathtaking views and embody luxury and style. The implementation of smart control systems in the apartments will provide an additional level of comfort. - The complex is equipped with premium amenities: several swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa center, and luxury public areas for work and leisure. - The management company provides concierge services, personal chef services, cleaning services, and valet parking. - The use of advanced technologies, including solar panels for charging electric vehicles, underscores the commitment to environmental friendliness and sustainable development. Location advantages Access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main thoroughfare, provides easy access to all areas of the metropolis. The city's most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, are just a few minutes away. The Dubai Marina area is 20-25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
20, Al Asayel Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center850 m
Metro station2 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

