Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogMaison Elysee 1&2 by Pantheon

Maison Elysee 1&2 by Pantheon

1/2, 7th Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Pantheon Properties
Total area
from 37 m² to 115 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 211 001 $from 5 127 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37 – 44
211 001 – 250 483
5 611 – 5 693
1 bedroom
57 – 115
321 280 – 590 851
5 127 – 5 554
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Two exquisite residential towers in one of Dubai's most sought-after neighborhoods, Jumeirah Village Circle. Maison Elysee 1&2 is a perfect balance of elegance and practicality, innovative technology and quality materials that provide style and comfort. Here, architectural splendor blends with thoughtful design to create an environment that inspires and allows you to thrive in today's world. Key features - Finished apartments in light beige tones, large windows and open balconies that flood the house with sunlight. - All lots are equipped with an intelligent “Smart Home” system that allows you to control lighting, climate and other functions with just a few touches. - On-site amenities include gym, yoga space, basketball and playgrounds, padel tennis, separate pools for children and adults, BBQ terrace, outdoor movie theater, cabanas, lounge area, and more. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the biggest highways in the Emirate. It will take 15 minutes to reach the Mall of the Emirates, 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and Expo 2020. Popular locations Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
1/2, 7th Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School850 m
Shop550 m
Medical center2 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Pantheon Properties

Pantheon Properties

A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE.
More details

News

  1. Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai?
    Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai? 04.03.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog