Liv Lux

1A, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
LIV Real Estate Development
Total area
from 307 m² to 1418 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 4 to 5
Starting price
from 3 267 405 $from 10 642 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ4 2022
Plot area3382 m²
Interior finishesDecorated
FacadeCurtain Wall
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesDuplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
5 bedrooms
1418
17 971 281
12 668

Description

New project with an international level of hotel service on the picturesque Dubai Marina embankment. Enjoy stunning views of the Persian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the surrounding Dubai. The 47-storey residential complex includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and duplex penthouses with 4-5 bedrooms. All lots have spacious terraces, balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. The interiors of apartments are in a calm color scheme with a predominance of soft shades of wood and stone. Internal infrastructure: a lounge, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, an infinity pool, a SPA and a fitness center, a conference hall, cinemas, swimming pools, a padel tennis court, landscaped gardens, a barbecue area, a golf course. Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Emirates Hills are located nearby. The Walk Promenade, Dubai Marina Mall, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and The Ritz-Carlton Hotels are 5 minutes away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to the main locations of Dubai. Jumeirah, Royal Meridian 1 bus stop is within walking distance. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Near the main attractions Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel are a 15-minute drive away. A little further away is Burj Khalifa and the popular Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and DIFC. High-quality finish The apartments are rented with designer finishes and household appliances Miele, Siemens, Villeroy & Boch. Italian marble and natural wood were used in the decoration. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.

Location

View on map
1A, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
Sea500 m
Shop400 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station1 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

LIV Real Estate Development

LIV Real Estate Development

A company with international experience in creating luxury real estate in New York, Los Angeles and investments in Dubai since the 2000s. Rapid sales in the UAE are the result of years of experience and commitment to excellence. For example, 75% of the first standalone project launched in 2015 was realized in less than a year.
More details

