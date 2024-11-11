Description

A combination of exclusive design and state-of-the-art technology in the heart of the metropolis. Immerse yourself in a world of luxury with Jade Tower in Majan district near Dubailandand. Unique aesthetics and harmonious spaces will ensure comfort, and unsurpassed service will allow you to enjoy the simple joys of life. Key Features – Glass facades and classic geometric shapes create an impressive appearance of the tower, which successfully fits into the modern urban landscape. – There are spacious premium studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. An exclusive interior where traditions are harmoniously intertwined with modern details. – On the internal territory there are: an open-air swimming pool, paths for walking and running, sports and gyms, playgrounds. Community Infrastructure Majan is a neighborhood with well-developed infrastructure, offering easy access to Grandiose Supermarket, Viva, restaurants like Terracotta and Les Freres, beauty salons such as Olive Gents and Ainura Beauty, and Lulu Laundry. Dunecrest American School is a 5-minute drive away, and GEMS Winchester School Dubai is 10 minutes away by car. Location Advantages Jade Tower is conveniently located near one of Dubai's major highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing easy access to the city's main attractions and cultural landmarks. IMG World is just a 5-minute drive away. It takes 7 minutes to reach Global Village, 19 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is approximately 22 minutes away.