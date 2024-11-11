Catalog
Jade Tower

13, 24th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 69 m² to 122 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 267 376 $from 3 869 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
54%
Upon Handover
6%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors28
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 87
267 376 – 372 292
3 869 – 4 271
2 bedrooms
99 – 122
383 326 – 485 010
3 869 – 3 959

Description

A combination of exclusive design and state-of-the-art technology in the heart of the metropolis. Immerse yourself in a world of luxury with Jade Tower in Majan district near Dubailandand. Unique aesthetics and harmonious spaces will ensure comfort, and unsurpassed service will allow you to enjoy the simple joys of life. Key Features – Glass facades and classic geometric shapes create an impressive appearance of the tower, which successfully fits into the modern urban landscape. – There are spacious premium studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. An exclusive interior where traditions are harmoniously intertwined with modern details. – On the internal territory there are: an open-air swimming pool, paths for walking and running, sports and gyms, playgrounds. Community Infrastructure Majan is a neighborhood with well-developed infrastructure, offering easy access to Grandiose Supermarket, Viva, restaurants like Terracotta and Les Freres, beauty salons such as Olive Gents and Ainura Beauty, and Lulu Laundry. Dunecrest American School is a 5-minute drive away, and GEMS Winchester School Dubai is 10 minutes away by car. Location Advantages Jade Tower is conveniently located near one of Dubai's major highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing easy access to the city's main attractions and cultural landmarks. IMG World is just a 5-minute drive away. It takes 7 minutes to reach Global Village, 19 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is approximately 22 minutes away.

Location

View on map
13, 24th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More details

Catalog