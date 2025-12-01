Catalog
Haven Living

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Driven Properties
Total area
from 113 m² to 302 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 629 544 $from 4 663 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ4 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
113 – 154
629 544 – 824 779
5 332 – 5 559
2 bedrooms
302
1 411 028
4 663

Description

An exclusive apartment complex in the Deira district, located on the artificial archipelago of Dubai Islands. Nestled amidst the vibrant urban landscape, Haven Living becomes an oasis of warmth and comfort, blending contemporary sophistication with elegance. The complex features apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with a special emphasis on duplex residences featuring private terraces and pools – a manifestation of functionality and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, inviting residents to appreciate the beauty of their environment. Residents of the complex have access to a lobby, an open pool, a gym, and a children's playground. Within a 10-minute drive, one can find Souk Al Marfa market, Dubai Islands Marina yacht club, and Bait Al Zain Mandi restaurant. The area is actively developing, with plans for iconic hotels, a 20-kilometer Blue Flag beach, health centers, and family resorts in the near future. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building's finish incorporates natural materials – from rich wood textures to smooth stones adorning the facade – each element carefully chosen to create a seamless connection between modern design and the natural world. High-quality finish The residences boast refined modern design, characterized by a neutral color palette, natural materials, and thoughtful spaces. The concept is built on utilizing natural light and creating a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. Reliable developer Driven Properties is a leading real estate company involved in property acquisition and management, vacation home rentals, interior design, development consulting, and mortgages. The company's growth and success are attributed to its presence in new markets, including the Gulf region, China and Africa.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Shop1 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby

Developer

Driven Properties

Driven Properties

The company is committed to delivering world-class quality real estate. Its portfolio of successful transactions includes over 20 000 properties worth over AED 100 billion and it is one of the founding members of Forbes Global Properties.
More details

News

  1. For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them
    For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them31.10.2024
