Habtoor Grand Residences

18A, Al Falea' Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
Developer
Al Habtoor Group
Total area
from 201 m² to 311 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 3 065 305 $from 14 221 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors49
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
201 – 213
3 065 305 – 3 181 754
14 930 – 15 194
3 bedrooms
291 – 311
4 141 242 – 4 682 463
14 221 – 15 010
Brochure

Description

The luxurious residential complex will enhance the modern charm of the landscape in the prestigious Dubai Marina area, with its winding promenades, upscale establishments, and a wide variety of bars and lounges. The highlight of Habtoor Grand Residences is the rooftop panoramic pool, offering breathtaking views that help you unwind and escape the urban hustle and bustle. Direct access to the beach and proximity to Marina Beach and JBR Beach ensure an unparalleled level of comfort and entertainment. Key Features — A unique selection of spacious apartments with 2-4 bedrooms, townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, and luxury-class penthouses. — Harmonious landscaping: lobby, open-air pool, tennis court, barbecue area, gym, playgrounds, SPA center, valet parking services. — Direct access to the exclusive beach, quick connection to the airport, and accessible transportation infrastructure. Community Infrastructure Everyday comfort is ensured by the availability of supermarkets like Beach City Supermarket and GOURMET, coffee shops like Big Smile Coffee, pharmacies, and more. The renowned Dubai Mall is a 25-minute drive away. It takes about 15 minutes to reach International School Jumeirah and International School Meadows. Location Advantages With a convenient transportation network and proximity to major highways like Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Muhammad Bin Zayed Road, residents of the residential complex can easily reach any part of the city. In the immediate vicinity, you'll find areas like The Walk JBR, Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewater Island. The drive to the popular area of The Walk JBR takes 10 minutes, while Dubai Marina beaches are just 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in just half an hour, and AL Maktoum Airport in 57 minutes.

Location

18A, Al Falea' Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
School5 km
Medical center1 km
Airport37 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Al Habtoor Group

Al Habtoor Group

The largest group of companies that has grown practically along with the Dubai market. Thanks to its extensive experience, quality and on-time delivery of projects, this developer is deservedly recognized as one of the most influential players in real estate in the UAE.
More details

News

  1. When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?
    When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?11.09.2024
Item 1 of 1
