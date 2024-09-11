Description

The luxurious residential complex will enhance the modern charm of the landscape in the prestigious Dubai Marina area, with its winding promenades, upscale establishments, and a wide variety of bars and lounges. The highlight of Habtoor Grand Residences is the rooftop panoramic pool, offering breathtaking views that help you unwind and escape the urban hustle and bustle. Direct access to the beach and proximity to Marina Beach and JBR Beach ensure an unparalleled level of comfort and entertainment. Key Features — A unique selection of spacious apartments with 2-4 bedrooms, townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, and luxury-class penthouses. — Harmonious landscaping: lobby, open-air pool, tennis court, barbecue area, gym, playgrounds, SPA center, valet parking services. — Direct access to the exclusive beach, quick connection to the airport, and accessible transportation infrastructure. Community Infrastructure Everyday comfort is ensured by the availability of supermarkets like Beach City Supermarket and GOURMET, coffee shops like Big Smile Coffee, pharmacies, and more. The renowned Dubai Mall is a 25-minute drive away. It takes about 15 minutes to reach International School Jumeirah and International School Meadows. Location Advantages With a convenient transportation network and proximity to major highways like Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Muhammad Bin Zayed Road, residents of the residential complex can easily reach any part of the city. In the immediate vicinity, you'll find areas like The Walk JBR, Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewater Island. The drive to the popular area of The Walk JBR takes 10 minutes, while Dubai Marina beaches are just 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in just half an hour, and AL Maktoum Airport in 57 minutes.