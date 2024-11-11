Catalog
Guzel Towers by Tiger

V8, C2 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 32 m² to 99 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 216 242 $from 4 676 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
32
216 242 – 223 531
6 643 – 6 867
1 bedroom
62 – 69
320 750 – 430 603
5 094 – 6 157
2 bedrooms
99
465 425 – 502 874
4 676 – 5 035
Brochure

Description

Two premium residential towers in the Jumeirah Village Triangle neighbourhood. Guzel Towers' sophisticated architecture and modern interior design offer a high level of comfort. The spacious layouts are thoughtfully designed to create a warm and cosy atmosphere. Key features - All apartments are presented with a high-quality finish in light neutral colours, panoramic windows and private balconies. - The complex has a gym, jogging track, children's playground, barbecue area, swimming pool, jacuzzi and spa. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall can be reached in 18 minutes, Butterfly Garden in 20 minutes and Burj Al-Arab in 21 minutes. Global Village and IMG World are 22 minutes away, while Downtown and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
V8, C2 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop270 m
Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More details

