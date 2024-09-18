Catalog
Gianfranco Ferre Residences by Mira

Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Mira Developments
Total area
from 79 m² to 124 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 694 894 $from 8 732 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
79 – 87
694 894 – 814 159
8 732 – 9 261
2 bedrooms
122 – 124
1 145 541 – 1 174 132
9 379 – 9 452
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The poetry of Italian style on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Gianfranco Ferre Residences is a branded residential complex where each residence is fully furnished with a collection from the European fashion house. The clubhouse offers sea-view apartments and hotel-level services. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a muted natural palette with textured panels, vertical lighting elements, and designer furniture. Soft textures, turquoise-gray accents, and architectural lighting create an atmosphere of seclusion and harmony. — Premium infrastructure includes two gyms with zones for crossfit, pilates, and cycling, swimming pools, a children's playground, restaurants, a guest lobby, landscaped gardens, and relaxation areas. — 24/7 service offers full support: personal concierge, valet parking, cleaning, and professional security with modern surveillance systems. — Two- and three-bedroom units are equipped with private pools on the terraces. Location Advantages The project is located on the first coastline of Al Marjan Island, providing direct access to the golden-sand beach. The trip to Mövenpick Resort takes 6 minutes, to Wynn Casino Al Marjan Island — 8 minutes, to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah — 11 minutes. The road to Al Hamra Mall takes 15 minutes, to the landmark Gurudwara Ras Al-Khaimah — 20 minutes, and to Dubai — 60 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Shop200 m
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

