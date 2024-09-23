Description

ELEMENT is a residential development by IMAN Developers in Dubai Science Park, Dubai. The building comprises 158 apartments and four retail units, with two basement levels and 11 floors. Its architecture features rounded corners, flowing balconies and terraces, large windows and light-coloured façades. Key features – The collection includes studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, layouts with a separate study, and three-bedroom duplexes. Apartment sizes range from approximately 31 to 186.6 sq m, depending on the unit type. – A rooftop infinity pool is planned. Shared amenities also include a leisure pool, steam room and sauna. – Residents will have access to a clubhouse, a yoga and meditation deck, a walking trail, seating areas and a barbecue area. – An indoor play area is planned for children. – Four retail units will be located on the ground floor. Location advantages Dubai Miracle Garden is approximately 5 minutes away by car, Dubai Autodrome 8 minutes and Mall of the Emirates 18 minutes. Dubai Marina is around 20 minutes away, while Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are approximately 25 minutes away. Both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are an estimated 25-minute drive away.