DAMAC Bay by Cavalli

Description

Modern project in partnership with the world-renowned brand Cavalli in Dubai Harbour Bay. You'll be surrounded only by sky, sun, and sea — discover a haven of endless bliss, indulging in a luxurious life with breathtaking views of the sea and coastline. The complex features 1-3 bedroom apartments, 3-5 bedroom duplexes, entire residential floors, and exclusive residences from the Skycrest Collection. All units have panoramic windows, offering a 270-degree view of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and Bluewaters Island. Duplexes are equipped with walk-in closets, spacious balconies, and private pools. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with water sports, a Cavalli showcase bridge, infinity pools, Cavalli Beach Club, the Water Maze attraction for children, Jungle Oasis, Cavalli Fashion, work and meeting capsules, Sky Garden, co-working area, and a private beach. The Esplanade, Bar Du Port Dubai, and Al Wasl Dhow restaurants, Skydive Dubai parachute center, Fine Mart Marina, Carrefour, and Plus Point supermarkets, Optimum Diagnostic Clinic medical center, and Montgomery Golf Driving Range golf club are all within 5-10 minutes from the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between the Emaar Beachfront and Dubai Marina districts, with quick access to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes, and Al Maktoum International Airport in 30 minutes. Near the main attractions Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah areas, as well as the man-made Bluewaters Island. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Miracle Garden are located within 20-25 minutes from the complex. High-quality finish The residences are adorned with golden and marble details, in collaboration with the legendary Italian brand Roberto Cavalli. The kitchens are equipped with appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, cooktop, and washing machine. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.