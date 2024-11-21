Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogDAMAC Bay by Cavalli

DAMAC Bay by Cavalli

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 99/12
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 116 m² to 933 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 1 071 477 $from 9 190 $/m²
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
116 – 121
1 071 477 – 1 197 277
9 190 – 9 868
4 bedrooms
826 – 932
18 200 948 – 20 669 293
22 025 – 22 171
5 bedrooms
933
19 887 265
21 294

Description

Modern project in partnership with the world-renowned brand Cavalli in Dubai Harbour Bay. You'll be surrounded only by sky, sun, and sea — discover a haven of endless bliss, indulging in a luxurious life with breathtaking views of the sea and coastline. The complex features 1-3 bedroom apartments, 3-5 bedroom duplexes, entire residential floors, and exclusive residences from the Skycrest Collection. All units have panoramic windows, offering a 270-degree view of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and Bluewaters Island. Duplexes are equipped with walk-in closets, spacious balconies, and private pools. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with water sports, a Cavalli showcase bridge, infinity pools, Cavalli Beach Club, the Water Maze attraction for children, Jungle Oasis, Cavalli Fashion, work and meeting capsules, Sky Garden, co-working area, and a private beach. The Esplanade, Bar Du Port Dubai, and Al Wasl Dhow restaurants, Skydive Dubai parachute center, Fine Mart Marina, Carrefour, and Plus Point supermarkets, Optimum Diagnostic Clinic medical center, and Montgomery Golf Driving Range golf club are all within 5-10 minutes from the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between the Emaar Beachfront and Dubai Marina districts, with quick access to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes, and Al Maktoum International Airport in 30 minutes. Near the main attractions Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah areas, as well as the man-made Bluewaters Island. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Miracle Garden are located within 20-25 minutes from the complex. High-quality finish The residences are adorned with golden and marble details, in collaboration with the legendary Italian brand Roberto Cavalli. The kitchens are equipped with appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, cooktop, and washing machine. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 99/12

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Sea750 m
School4 km
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Conference room
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog