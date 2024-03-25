Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogCreek Views by Azizi

Creek Views by Azizi

Farhad Azizi Residence, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Interiors
  1. Interiors
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Interiors
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 43 m² to 191 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 322 124 $from 5 729 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2024
Sales launchQ3 2018
Interior finishesDecorated
FacadeCurtain Wall
Number of buildings3
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesExisting
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43
322 124
7 429
1 bedroom
67 – 96
448 741 – 552 485
5 729 – 6 631
2 bedrooms
117 – 167
715 044 – 1 027 638
6 083 – 6 138
3 bedrooms
191
1 271 341
6 631

Description

The community includes 587 apartments in Dubai Healthcare City. A unique project reflecting Dubai's transition from the traditional past to the modern future. The complex includes cozy studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The windows offer stunning views of the famous Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. The project, located in the epicenter of the future, represents an all-inclusive life. Residents will be able to use international facilities, including swimming pools, gym, sauna, steam bath, playground, outdoor yoga space. Dubai Healthcare City is famous for its wellness programs. Clinics, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson and Moorfields Eye Hospital are nearby. Entertainment venues, shopping complexes, cafes and restaurants are located in the area. Transport accessibility The exit to Sheikh Zayed Road is 5 minutes away. From the complex you can quickly get to Dubai International Airport, which is located 10 minutes away. The new Al Maktoum International Airport is a 40-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Dolphinarium, Jameel Arts Centre, PVRK Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek and Dubai Aquarium are 20 minutes from the complex. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

View on map
Farhad Azizi Residence, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School1 km
Shop3 km
Medical center500 m

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

News

  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog