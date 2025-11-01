Catalog
Cavalli Couture

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Al Wasl, Al Wasl Road, 2/2
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 364 m² to 706 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 6 090 400 $from 13 382 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
364 – 620
6 090 400 – 8 303 333
13 382 – 16 724
4 bedrooms
453 – 656
7 412 115 – 9 061 672
13 810 – 16 359
5 bedrooms
706
11 257 995
15 943

Description

Modern 12-story building located in one of the last sections of the Dubai Water Canal, in the Al Safa park area. Enjoy a 270-degree view of the picturesque canal, Safa Park, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Dubai's main attractions. The project's concept is to create an atmosphere of the Amazon rainforest with a cascading waterfall. A collection of 70 apartments and penthouses with finishing, open terraces, pools, and relaxation areas are available for selection. Exclusive 6-bedroom penthouses will have direct access to the roof with private pools. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to a spa center, gym, infinity pool, relaxation area, bar, signature café, tropical garden, cigar lounge, tennis court, restaurants, and a children's playground. Within walking distance are the Rx Coffee Apothecary & Kitchen and Chinese Kitchen Restaurant, Choithrams Al Wasl supermarket, and Prime Medical Center. A bit further are Happy Elephant International Nursery & Preschool, Horizon English School Dubai, JSS Private School, and Al Safa High School. Attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall are located within 10 minutes. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Wasl Road, allowing residents to quickly reach any part of the city. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 37 minutes away. Proximity to hotels Luxury five-star hotels with exceptional infrastructure and service, such as Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, and JW Marriot Marquis, are located 7-10 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The modern architecture in the form of ocean waves with rounded lines emphasizes the project's uniqueness. Designer elements from Cavalli with jungle elements and bright animal prints become the main decoration of the building. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Al Wasl, Al Wasl Road, 2/2

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea2 km
School3 km
Shop800 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station3 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

