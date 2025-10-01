Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogBurj Capital Offices by Centurion

Burj Capital Offices by Centurion

38/4, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Centurion Group
Total area
from 68 m² to 143 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 707 964 $from 10 272 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. Exclusive offers from developer for SOLA Residences project

    Exclusive offers from developer for SOLA Residences project

    Additional discounts of up to 6% and a favorable payment plan
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height5.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Number of parking spaces567

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
68 – 143
707 964 – 1 955 071
10 272 – 13 657
Brochure

Description

A new commercial project in a prestigious Dubai location. Burj Capital is an office complex created for visionaries and leaders. Key Features — Spacious units with panoramic windows and high ceilings. The finishing is made of premium materials using modern technologies, and the layouts are adapted to the needs of various companies. — Unique infrastructure includes a fitness center, yoga studio, swimming pool, jacuzzi, observation deck, cafeteria, lounge, running track, and table tennis. — World-class service offers à la carte options, including a personal concierge, valet service, SPA treatments, and professional cleaning. Location Advantages The project is located in the center of Business Bay with direct access to the city's main highways. Access to Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road ensures fast movement around Dubai. The trip to Dubai Design District takes 6 minutes, and to the iconic landmarks Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera — 10 minutes. A trip to Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, and Safa Park takes 12 minutes, and to Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach — 18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
38/4, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport210 m
School2 km
Shop300 m
Medical center400 m
Airport19 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area

News

  1. Dubai Commercial Real Estate: Market Guide
    Dubai Commercial Real Estate: Market Guide01.10.2025
  2. Buying and selling commercial real estate in Dubai: 7 key points
    Buying and selling commercial real estate in Dubai: 7 key points23.07.2025
  3. Pros and cons of commercial real estate in Dubai
    Pros and cons of commercial real estate in Dubai18.07.2025
  4. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 4
Catalog