Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 15th Street, 14
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 303 m² to 306 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 2 360 789 $from 7 732 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors100
Water supplyYes
Unit typesPenthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
305 – 306
2 360 789 – 2 728 386
7 732 – 8 894
3 bedrooms
303
3 812 116 – 8 468 343
12 571 – 27 926

Description

New luxurious project in collaboration with a famous jewelry brand in the business hub of Business Bay. An exclusive collection of apartments and penthouses inspired by the philosophy of Jacob & Co for true luxury connoisseurs. The residential complex is designed for 2-3 bedroom apartments as well as 4-7 bedroom penthouses with designer finishes in three styles: Billionaire, Fleurs De Jardin, and Astronomia. Penthouse layouts include a staff room, an infinity pool, an office, a gym, a sauna and a steam room, a cinema and a massage room. Architects have specially designed interior details for Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, which will become the true gem of the project. The residential complex aims to provide the highest standard of living in Dubai. Residents can enjoy the infrastructure without leaving their homes, including landscaped pools, SPA centers, event halls, gymnasiums and childcare centers. Residents also have access to a concierge service with the ability to order personal drivers, nannies, chefs, or security guards. The main attractions of the city, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Ras Al Khor Road, which provides quick access to the most sought-after locations in the city. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Design District, and Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site where pink flamingos live, is a 10-minute drive away. The location among greenery allows for enjoying solitude while also benefiting from the amenities of a major metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building's architecture is inspired by the company's best jewelry pieces, which is reflected in every detail. The building's exterior resembles a watch mechanism adorned with precious stones and a crown on top. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 15th Street, 14

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
Sea9 km
Shop1 km
Medical center9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

