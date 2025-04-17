Catalog
Breez by Danube

99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 36 m² to 74 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 370 864 $from 9 141 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors60
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 41
370 864 – 515 725
10 302 – 12 579
1 bedroom
70 – 74
639 891 – 770 320
9 141 – 10 410
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury residential tower in Dubai Maritime City. The Breeze residential complex is designed for those who appreciate the harmony of urban dynamics and the tranquility of the sea. Here, life becomes an endless relaxation, and every day is filled with lightness and inspiration. Key features - The fully furnished apartments feature marble and travertine finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings and panoramic windows overlooking the bay. - Premium class infrastructure is available to residents: a fitness room, sports and playgrounds, badminton, padel tennis and cricket courts, table tennis, a running track, yoga space, spa center, Jacuzzi, lounge areas and pool bar, cinema, etc. Location advantages The community has a well-developed road network. It takes 6 minutes to get to the Meena Bazar Market, and 8 minutes to get to the Dubai World Trade Center and Jumeirah Beach. It takes 10 minutes to drive to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Shop100 m
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More details

