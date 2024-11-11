Description

Harmony of light and shadow on the shore of Dubai Creek. Binghatti Twilight is an embodiment of modern design with crystalline facades that reflect the sky and change with the time of day. Key Features — Spacious apartments with 3.2-meter-high ceilings, built-in appliances, and panoramic windows. The interiors are done in a neutral palette. All units are equipped with a "Smart Home" system featuring an AI assistant. — Developed infrastructure includes a gym, a rooftop infinity pool with city views, relaxation areas in landscaped gardens, as well as commercial spaces with offices and shops on the lower levels. — Premium service provides 24/7 security, video surveillance, concierge services, and personalized solutions from Binghatti Bespoke for each residence. Location Advantages The project is located in the Al Jaddaf community, at the intersection of historical heritage and innovation. The advantageous location provides quick access to central districts and Dubai's attractions. The journey to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will take 5 minutes, to Dubai Opera and Museum of the Future — 6 minutes, to Dubai Design District — 8 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just an 8-minute drive away.