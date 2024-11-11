Catalog
Binghatti Twilight

11, 14th Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 82 m² to 119 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 489 857 $from 5 124 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
Water supplyYes
Building height102.8 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
82 – 119
489 857 – 612 389
5 124 – 5 909
Description

Harmony of light and shadow on the shore of Dubai Creek. Binghatti Twilight is an embodiment of modern design with crystalline facades that reflect the sky and change with the time of day. Key Features — Spacious apartments with 3.2-meter-high ceilings, built-in appliances, and panoramic windows. The interiors are done in a neutral palette. All units are equipped with a "Smart Home" system featuring an AI assistant. — Developed infrastructure includes a gym, a rooftop infinity pool with city views, relaxation areas in landscaped gardens, as well as commercial spaces with offices and shops on the lower levels. — Premium service provides 24/7 security, video surveillance, concierge services, and personalized solutions from Binghatti Bespoke for each residence. Location Advantages The project is located in the Al Jaddaf community, at the intersection of historical heritage and innovation. The advantageous location provides quick access to central districts and Dubai's attractions. The journey to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will take 5 minutes, to Dubai Opera and Museum of the Future — 6 minutes, to Dubai Design District — 8 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just an 8-minute drive away.

Location

11, 14th Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
Sea400 m
School900 m
Metro station1 km
Airport5 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

