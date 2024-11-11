Catalog
Binghatti Starlight

99, Al Khail Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 110 m² to 141 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 457 454 $from 4 121 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
111
457 454
4 121
2 bedrooms
110 – 141
549 026 – 606 671
4 297 – 4 964
Description

Oasis of understated luxury in Al Jaddaf. A unique façade of Binghatti Starlight inspired by the beauty of the starry sky and elegant interiors create an atmosphere of exceptional comfort. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from your private 'galaxy'. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in light neutral tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, swimming pool, lounge area, lobby for guests and others. Location advantages The Al Khalil Road exit provides easy access to key locations of the city. Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve is a 6-minute drive away, while Za'beel Palace, the residence of the UAE's ruling family, is an 8-minute drive away. Popular attractions Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa are 11 minutes and 16 minutes away respectively. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

99, Al Khail Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop100 m
Medical center100 m
Airport9 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

