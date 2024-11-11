Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Moonlight

Binghatti Moonlight

11, 14th Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 95 m² to 95 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 553 573 $from 5 815 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
95
553 573
5 815
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Exquisite residential tower in the Al Jaddaf district. The elegant architecture, glass facades, and open structure of the upper level of the Binghatti Moonlight residential complex create a striking silhouette that sets the building apart from the urban landscape. It is a unique combination of light, form, and refined design. Key features - Apartments with eco-friendly finishes in pastel colors, built-in appliances, a smart home system, panoramic windows, and balconies. - For the safety of residents, the complex is under 24-hour video surveillance using AI technology. - Residents have access to gym, rooftop infinity pool, lounge areas, pet walking area, office space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes just 2 minutes to reach Al Khail Road. The popular Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Opera are just a 5-minute drive away. The Dubai Design District, Meydan Racecourse, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Frame are 8-10 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 10 minutes.

Location

View on map
11, 14th Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport100 m
School1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station900 m
Airport5 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog