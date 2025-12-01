Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogIvory by Binghatti

Ivory by Binghatti

Al Waleed Garden 2, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 117 m² to 135 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 607 556 $from 4 927 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
117 – 135
607 556 – 668 311
4 927 – 5 192
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jaddaf. The architectural elements of Binghatti Ivory remind of travelling and discoveries, while the modern façade, made of durable materials, is a symbol of stylish living. The walls of the apartment complex embody an atmosphere of grace and the eternal pursuit of perfection. Key features - The design finish of the apartments is in light natural colours. Built-in appliances, panoramic windows and balconies in all living spaces. - For the safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. - Residents have access to: gym, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area. Community infrastructure Al Jaddaf is one of the biggest neighbourhoods in Dubai. A well-developed transport network makes it easy to move between different locations in the city. The community has shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes, parks. There are also social infrastructure facilities: schools, kindergartens, medical clinics. Location advantages The project is located near the Al Khalil Road motorway, which allows you to reach such popular attractions as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera in just 5 minutes, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame in 6 minutes. Meydan Racecourse and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 10 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Waleed Garden 2, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop170 m
Medical center270 m
Airport8 km

Amenities

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog