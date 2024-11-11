Ghost by Binghatti

Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jaddaf. Binghatti Ghost's harmonious architecture, unique location and world-class service create a unique atmosphere of luxury and comfort. Experience sophistication and tranquillity within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours in a classic style. - Panoramic windows and high ceilings provide an abundance of natural light and airy living space. - For the safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a high-tech system ‘Smart House’. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area. Community infrastructure Al Jaddaf is one of the largest neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community has a very developed transport system, which makes it easy to get to any point of the city. There is everything you need for comfortable living: entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants and cafes. Social infrastructure facilities are also available: kindergartens, schools, hospitals, medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main motorways AL Khalil Road. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Meydan Racecourse will take 17 minutes to reach, Dubai Mall - 15 minutes, Dubai Frame - 9 minutes. Museum of the Future is 14 minutes away and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 4 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.