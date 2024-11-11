Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogGhost by Binghatti

Ghost by Binghatti

Binghatti Gateway, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 119 m² to 227 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 578 624 $from 4 559 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
119 – 131
578 624 – 708 815
4 840 – 5 399
3 bedrooms
148 – 227
867 937 – 1 038 631
4 559 – 5 829
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jaddaf. Binghatti Ghost's harmonious architecture, unique location and world-class service create a unique atmosphere of luxury and comfort. Experience sophistication and tranquillity within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours in a classic style. - Panoramic windows and high ceilings provide an abundance of natural light and airy living space. - For the safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a high-tech system ‘Smart House’. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area. Community infrastructure Al Jaddaf is one of the largest neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community has a very developed transport system, which makes it easy to get to any point of the city. There is everything you need for comfortable living: entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants and cafes. Social infrastructure facilities are also available: kindergartens, schools, hospitals, medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main motorways AL Khalil Road. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Meydan Racecourse will take 17 minutes to reach, Dubai Mall - 15 minutes, Dubai Frame - 9 minutes. Museum of the Future is 14 minutes away and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 4 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Binghatti Gateway, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport7 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog