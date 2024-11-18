Catalog
Beach Walk 4 by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 72 m² to 181 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 646 979 $from 6 022 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
72 – 91
646 979 – 725 267
7 957 – 8 973
2 bedrooms
121 – 181
955 462 – 1 090 317
6 022 – 7 879
3 bedrooms
166 – 179
1 453 020 – 1 497 617
8 339 – 8 735
Description

A gem of coastal architecture on Dubai Islands. Beach Walk 4 is a modern residence offering breathtaking views of the sparkling bay waters and the dynamic city skyline. Live in luxury and enjoy beachside leisure far from the noise of the metropolis. Key Features — Exquisite apartment finishes with appliances by premium brands Miele, GESSI, and Villeroy & Boch. The collection features an Alexa smart home system and exclusive custom-made furniture. — World-class leisure infrastructure including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic ocean views, an open-air yoga area, and a multifunctional clubhouse. — Landscaped grounds with a zen garden, barbecue area, and children’s playground. — Contemporary amenities: 24/7 security, additional guest parking, and an electric vehicle charging station. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Dubai Islands district. It takes about 2 minutes to reach the beach, 20 minutes to the architectural landmark Dubai Frame, and 24 minutes to Downtown Dubai. Thanks to its proximity to the Infinity Bridge, residents can quickly reach Waterfront Market in 5 minutes, the nearest metro station in 8 minutes, and Al Mamzar beach in 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away.

Location

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Дубай Айлендс

Дубай
Dubai Islands — это архипелаг из пяти рукотворных островов в Персидском заливе. Комьюнити известно своими белоснежными пляжами. Образ жизни здесь подойдет предпринимателям, туристам и молодежи.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m
Airport9 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Компания была основана в ОАЭ в октябре 2014 года и успешно развивается и растет до сих пор. В основе философии лежит неуклонное стремление к созданию долгосрочной ценности. Девелопер ставит перед собой задачу совершить революцию в сфере недвижимости, установив новые стандарты дизайна, функциональности и экологичности.
News

