Bayz102 by Danube

Description

Premium residential complex in Business Bay. Each living space in the magnificent glass tower Bayz102 is an example of reimagined luxury and comfort. Exquisite interiors and stunning canal views create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances and furniture from Italian brand Dolcevita. - Residents have access to: gym, mini golf, jogging tracks, children's play area, separate pools for children and adults, business lounge, library, beauty salon, pet park and other amenities. - A rooftop of the apartment complex provides a platform for helicopters and air taxis. Community infrastructure Business Bay is one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community was designed along the lines of New York's Manhattan and Tokyo's Ginza. Many hotels, business centres, boutiques of famous brands, restaurants and cafes have been built on the territory of the community. However, social infrastructure has been created for residents: within 5-10 minutes radius there are children's educational institutions Next Education Group, Learning Tree Nursery, medical clinics Aster Clinic Business Bay, Neptune Home Health Care Centre. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, a major motorway. Popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are only 3 minutes away, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame are 7 minutes away, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes.