Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogBayz102 by Danube

Bayz102 by Danube

Tiara United Tower 1, Tiara United Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 69 m² to 802 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 656 773 $from 7 609 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 74
656 773 – 726 753
9 442 – 9 711
2 bedrooms
112 – 135
854 459 – 1 070 388
7 609 – 7 871
3 bedrooms
149 – 150
1 565 963 – 1 629 680
10 472 – 10 859
4 bedrooms
186
1 927 297
10 324
Brochure

Description

Premium residential complex in Business Bay. Each living space in the magnificent glass tower Bayz102 is an example of reimagined luxury and comfort. Exquisite interiors and stunning canal views create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances and furniture from Italian brand Dolcevita. - Residents have access to: gym, mini golf, jogging tracks, children's play area, separate pools for children and adults, business lounge, library, beauty salon, pet park and other amenities. - A rooftop of the apartment complex provides a platform for helicopters and air taxis. Community infrastructure Business Bay is one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community was designed along the lines of New York's Manhattan and Tokyo's Ginza. Many hotels, business centres, boutiques of famous brands, restaurants and cafes have been built on the territory of the community. However, social infrastructure has been created for residents: within 5-10 minutes radius there are children's educational institutions Next Education Group, Learning Tree Nursery, medical clinics Aster Clinic Business Bay, Neptune Home Health Care Centre. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, a major motorway. Popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are only 3 minutes away, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame are 7 minutes away, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
Tiara United Tower 1, Tiara United Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center1 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 2
Catalog