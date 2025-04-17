Bayz 101 by Danube

Description

The elite 101-story residential complex Bayz 101 is located in the heart of Dubai. Its exclusive location offers magnificent views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. The project combines unique architecture, elegance, and innovative interior design. Fully furnished apartments with private pools are perfectly suited for a contemporary lifestyle. Key project features - Bayz 101 offers over 40 different activities for active leisure, including several swimming pools, tennis courts, bowling, a golf simulator, running tracks, as well as fitness and yoga rooms. - A wide range of amenities ensures a high level of comfort. These include barbecue areas, a banquet hall, a cinema, a library, a rooftop observation deck and swings, spacious lounge areas, as well as children's play spaces. - The apartments stand out for their elegance and functionality, thanks to modern design and high-quality finishing materials. Each unit is fully furnished and equipped with premium home appliances. Community infrastructure Bayz 101 is located near the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. The business and tourist district of Business Bay attracts a diverse audience, from corporate employees in the area to families with children and young couples. The location is rich in restaurants, cafes, fashionable bars, spa centers, and shops. Additionally, Business Bay has schools, parks, recreational areas, and everything needed for life in a modern metropolis. Location advantages Access to the city's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, provides easy access to all areas of the metropolis. The Business Bay metro station, within walking distance of the complex, offers the ability to move around the city freely, avoiding traffic jams. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25-30 minutes, and the Dubai Marina area in 20-25 minutes.