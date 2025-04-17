Catalog
Bayz 101 by Danube

MBK Tower Parking, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 69 m² to 138 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 674 200 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors102
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 70
674 200 – 696 528
9 634 – 9 950
2 bedrooms
97 – 107
805 173 – 1 142 001
8 222 – 10 635
3 bedrooms
138
1 317 358 – 1 334 241
9 504 – 9 626
Brochure

Description

The elite 101-story residential complex Bayz 101 is located in the heart of Dubai. Its exclusive location offers magnificent views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. The project combines unique architecture, elegance, and innovative interior design. Fully furnished apartments with private pools are perfectly suited for a contemporary lifestyle. Key project features - Bayz 101 offers over 40 different activities for active leisure, including several swimming pools, tennis courts, bowling, a golf simulator, running tracks, as well as fitness and yoga rooms. - A wide range of amenities ensures a high level of comfort. These include barbecue areas, a banquet hall, a cinema, a library, a rooftop observation deck and swings, spacious lounge areas, as well as children's play spaces. - The apartments stand out for their elegance and functionality, thanks to modern design and high-quality finishing materials. Each unit is fully furnished and equipped with premium home appliances. Community infrastructure Bayz 101 is located near the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. The business and tourist district of Business Bay attracts a diverse audience, from corporate employees in the area to families with children and young couples. The location is rich in restaurants, cafes, fashionable bars, spa centers, and shops. Additionally, Business Bay has schools, parks, recreational areas, and everything needed for life in a modern metropolis. Location advantages Access to the city's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, provides easy access to all areas of the metropolis. The Business Bay metro station, within walking distance of the complex, offers the ability to move around the city freely, avoiding traffic jams. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25-30 minutes, and the Dubai Marina area in 20-25 minutes.

Location

View on map
MBK Tower Parking, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Sea4 km
School1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station450 m
Airport15 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Barber
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More details

