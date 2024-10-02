Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the Al Furjan district. The elegant architecture of the Azizi Sakandar clubhouse, mesmerizing views of the city, and well-thought-out layouts are harmoniously complemented by modern infrastructure. The exquisite interiors create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere for living, and the convenient location provides easy access to all key destinations in Dubai. Key features - Finished interiors, panoramic windows, and balconies in all apartments. - For the safety of residents, the complex is under 24-hour security. - The building is adapted for people with disabilities. - Residents have access to gym, swimming pool, outdoor and indoor children's play areas, sauna, multipurpose room for work and leisure, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Yalayis Street, which provides access to Sheikh Zayed Road in 10 minutes. It takes 7 minutes by car to reach Al Furjan Metro Station, 12 minutes to Expo City, and 15 minutes to Ibn Battuta Mall. The journey to Dubai Marina and JBR takes 15 minutes, and to Business Bay 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.