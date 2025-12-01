Catalog
Riviera by Azizi

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 28 m² to 259 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 274 472 $from 4 344 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ4 2020
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
FacadeCurtain Wall
Number of buildings6
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesExisting
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
28 – 59
274 472 – 386 385
6 519 – 9 792
1 bedroom
49 – 105
433 220 – 683 458
6 500 – 8 741
2 bedrooms
61 – 259
521 988 – 1 127 842
4 344 – 8 493

Description

Modern community on the coast of Dubai Water Canal. The location of the building along the crystal lagoon creates an association with the famous French Riviera. The coastal complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts. Apartments with 2-4 bathrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen, dressing room, staff room, terrace or balcony. At Azizi Riviera, you can feel at home and at the same time be a part of a multicultural community. On the territory of the complex there are swimming pools, playgrounds, recreation and yoga areas, fitness center, sauna, Jacuzzi, landscaped gardens. Dubai Mall, Safa Park, Emirates Hospital Dubai and American Hospital Dubai can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Restaurants Backyard Brunch, Iris, QUBE Sports Bar, Backyard Brunch and Saturday Billy Brunch are located nearby. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in one of the most popular areas of Dubai – Meydan One. Nearby there are major highways Al Khail Road, Meydan Road, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road, which connect this area with other popular areas of the city. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in the Mediterranean style with modern elements. The trends typical of the French Riviera and high-quality materials are harmoniously combined here. Special attention is paid to airiness and landscaping. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
School1 km
Shop3 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • High school

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
