Riviera by Azizi

Description

Modern community on the coast of Dubai Water Canal. The location of the building along the crystal lagoon creates an association with the famous French Riviera. The coastal complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts. Apartments with 2-4 bathrooms, living room, fully equipped kitchen, dressing room, staff room, terrace or balcony. At Azizi Riviera, you can feel at home and at the same time be a part of a multicultural community. On the territory of the complex there are swimming pools, playgrounds, recreation and yoga areas, fitness center, sauna, Jacuzzi, landscaped gardens. Dubai Mall, Safa Park, Emirates Hospital Dubai and American Hospital Dubai can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Restaurants Backyard Brunch, Iris, QUBE Sports Bar, Backyard Brunch and Saturday Billy Brunch are located nearby. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in one of the most popular areas of Dubai – Meydan One. Nearby there are major highways Al Khail Road, Meydan Road, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road, which connect this area with other popular areas of the city. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in the Mediterranean style with modern elements. The trends typical of the French Riviera and high-quality materials are harmoniously combined here. Special attention is paid to airiness and landscaping. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».