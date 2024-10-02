Description

Premium residential complex in the Al Jaddaf area. Modern architecture, well-designed infrastructure, and excellent transport links make Azizi Jaddaf Beach Oasis attractive for both families and investors looking for stable returns and long-term value. Key features - The complex offers modern freehold studios, spacious one-bedroom apartments, and exquisite penthouses that combine elegant design and everyday comfort. - Residents have access to a gym, indoor playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, cinema, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport links. It is a 4-minute walk to public transport, 8 minutes to Al Jaddaf metro station, and 5 minutes to Sheikh Rashid Road. Popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai World Trade Center, and Al Jaddaf Waterfront are within a 10-15 minute radius. The drive to Dubai International Airport also takes 10 minutes.