Azizi Jaddaf Beach Oasis

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 29 m² to 61 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 196 324 $from 5 369 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
29 – 45
196 324 – 246 426
5 369 – 6 730
1 bedroom
61
364 057
5 936
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Premium residential complex in the Al Jaddaf area. Modern architecture, well-designed infrastructure, and excellent transport links make Azizi Jaddaf Beach Oasis attractive for both families and investors looking for stable returns and long-term value. Key features - The complex offers modern freehold studios, spacious one-bedroom apartments, and exquisite penthouses that combine elegant design and everyday comfort. - Residents have access to a gym, indoor playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, cinema, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport links. It is a 4-minute walk to public transport, 8 minutes to Al Jaddaf metro station, and 5 minutes to Sheikh Rashid Road. Popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai World Trade Center, and Al Jaddaf Waterfront are within a 10-15 minute radius. The drive to Dubai International Airport also takes 10 minutes.

Location

View on map
DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
School200 m
Shop170 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station550 m
Airport6 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

