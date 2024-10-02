Description

Сollection of stylish residences in Al Jaddaf. In Azizi David residential complex, culture and modern comfort merge together, and life is filled with the rhythm of the metropolis. The interiors of the apartments are a harmony of light and space, where marble kitchens and spacious living rooms create an atmosphere of comfort both for chamber dinners and for evenings with friends. Key features - The finishing is done in light pastel colors. All apartments have large windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, cinema, garden, multipurpose hall for work and recreation. Location advantages The project is advantageously located near major highways. The exit to Al Khail Road will take 3 minutes, to Sheikh Zayed Road – 5 minutes. Creek Metro Station is a 3-minute drive away. Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park can be reached in 9 minutes, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations can be reached in 12 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 7-minute drive away.