Arlington Park by Majid

Description

Modern oasis of tranquility in Dubai Land. The design of Arlington Park residential complex with an abundance of natural light, refined interiors and functional layouts is created for your comfort and convenience. It is a place where the rhythm of the metropolis harmoniously blends with the quietness of suburban life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in neutral colors, with built-in appliances, storage systems, soft light, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. If you wish to customize your apartment, there is an option to choose an unfurnished version. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, barbecue terrace, infinity pool and rooftop lounge area, sauna, club room with billiards and more. Location advantages The Al Ain-Dubai Road exit provides easy access to any part of the city. The Global Village Fair and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park are 5 minutes away, while Dubai Hills Mall is 10 minutes away. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, while the Palm Jumeirah area is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive and Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes' drive.