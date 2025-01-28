Catalog
Arlington Park by Majid

Solitaire cascade, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Majid Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 84 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 209 476 $from 3 795 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40
209 476
5 207
1 bedroom
76 – 84
291 193 – 344 102
3 795 – 4 070
Description

Modern oasis of tranquility in Dubai Land. The design of Arlington Park residential complex with an abundance of natural light, refined interiors and functional layouts is created for your comfort and convenience. It is a place where the rhythm of the metropolis harmoniously blends with the quietness of suburban life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in neutral colors, with built-in appliances, storage systems, soft light, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. If you wish to customize your apartment, there is an option to choose an unfurnished version. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, barbecue terrace, infinity pool and rooftop lounge area, sauna, club room with billiards and more. Location advantages The Al Ain-Dubai Road exit provides easy access to any part of the city. The Global Village Fair and IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park are 5 minutes away, while Dubai Hills Mall is 10 minutes away. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, while the Palm Jumeirah area is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive and Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes' drive.

Location

Solitaire cascade, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
School500 m
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

