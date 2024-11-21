350 Riverside Crescent

Description

A modern skyscraper in Sobha Hartland II, surrounded by picturesque nature. Discover a resort-style lifestyle where you can rejuvenate and reconnect with your mind, body, and soul. The complex features a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments. The layouts include spacious balconies, a laundry room, and built-in wardrobes. Some units come with a study room. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities like an infinity pool, barbecue areas, an outdoor gym, a sky garden, a wide range of water and sports activities, and a yoga zone. Gather the whole family and spend time together playing volleyball, football, or kitesurfing. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find Shabab Al Madina supermarket, Amal Abu Kedra and Al Ain Way Restaurant & Cafeteria, North London Collegiate School, Hartland International School Dubai, Marhaba Mall, and the Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, making it easy to reach any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 12-minute drive away. High-quality finish Residences, designed in pastel grays and beiges, are skillfully created to provide a relaxed atmosphere. All units come with a well-equipped kitchen area and necessary appliances. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".