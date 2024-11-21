Catalog
350 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Al Khor, Bu Kadra
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 78 m² to 109 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 539 172 $from 6 595 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 109
539 172 – 722 769
6 595 – 6 888

Description

A modern skyscraper in Sobha Hartland II, surrounded by picturesque nature. Discover a resort-style lifestyle where you can rejuvenate and reconnect with your mind, body, and soul. The complex features a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments. The layouts include spacious balconies, a laundry room, and built-in wardrobes. Some units come with a study room. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities like an infinity pool, barbecue areas, an outdoor gym, a sky garden, a wide range of water and sports activities, and a yoga zone. Gather the whole family and spend time together playing volleyball, football, or kitesurfing. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find Shabab Al Madina supermarket, Amal Abu Kedra and Al Ain Way Restaurant & Cafeteria, North London Collegiate School, Hartland International School Dubai, Marhaba Mall, and the Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, making it easy to reach any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 12-minute drive away. High-quality finish Residences, designed in pastel grays and beiges, are skillfully created to provide a relaxed atmosphere. All units come with a well-equipped kitchen area and necessary appliances. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Al Khor, Bu Kadra

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
School6 km
Shop1 km
Medical center10 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
