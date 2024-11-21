Catalog
320 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 91 m² to 153 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 614 659 $from 6 741 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors57
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
91
614 659 – 618 304
6 741
2 bedrooms
122
828 495
6 741
3 bedrooms
153
1 035 040
6 741

Description

New project in the Sobha Hartland II community with a crystal-clear water lagoon and white beaches. Waterfront living is not just a lifestyle; it is an escape from noise and hustle. You will feel at peace and be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the city, beach, and Dubai Al Ain Road every day. The apartments range from 1 to 3 bedrooms and feature balconies and high-quality finishes with appliances and built-in wardrobes. All units boast large windows that let in plenty of light, creating a place you'll want to return to again and again. The complex offers a range of amenities, including an infinity pool, gym, sports courts, walking areas, playgrounds, barbecue areas, outdoor relaxation spaces, landscaped gardens, and an open-air theater. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Al Ain Way Restaurant & Cafeteria, SMARTBUY supermarket, Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course, Hartland International School Dubai, and North London Collegiate School. Near the main attractions Thanks to its convenient location, the complex provides easy access to Dubai's main attractions. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Meydan One Mall, and Dubai Aquarium. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School4 km
Shop3 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

