Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate Catalog15 Cascade by Iman

15 Cascade by Iman

Rabdan Building, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 44 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 186 049 $from 4 736 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
100%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    100%
Item 1 of 2
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39 – 44
186 049 – 236 474
4 736 – 5 281
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An embodiment of dynamism, elegance, and innovative design. Inspired by the speed lines of a racetrack and the natural fluidity of water, the 15 Cascade residential complex harmoniously combines urban architecture with natural forms. Every detail is thoughtfully designed to offer residents a unique lifestyle. Key Features — The facade with aerodynamic lines and panoramic windows emphasizes the modern aesthetic of the metropolis. — Interiors by Versace Ceramics are executed in a refined style using premium materials. — World-class infrastructure includes an infinity pool, spa complex, sauna, jacuzzi, gym, coworking spaces, retail areas, a skate park, meditation zones, children's play complexes, cafes, and a library. Location Advantages The residence is located in the prestigious Motor City district, just 20 minutes from Palm Jumeirah and 22 minutes from Dubai Mall. It takes 22 minutes to reach Expo City and 27 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Location

View on map
Rabdan Building, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Damac Hills II

Dubai
Damac Hills 2 is a unique residential community located in the picturesque neighborhood of Dubai Land. It has a developing infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young couples, expats and those who prefer a relaxed lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center450 m
Airport25 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

News

  1. Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai
    Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai23.09.2024
  2. When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?
    When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?11.09.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog