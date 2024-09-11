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HomeReal Estate Catalog113 Residences by Iman

113 Residences by Iman

24, Sufouh Gardens, Al Sufouh First, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 71 m² to 235 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 547 212 $from 6 301 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71 – 85
547 212 – 647 740
7 620 – 7 680
2 bedrooms
95 – 127
740 709 – 901 778
7 090 – 7 733
3 bedrooms
165 – 191
1 093 918 – 1 205 232
6 301 – 6 593
4 bedrooms
235
1 482 122
6 301
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant residential complex in a prestigious neighbourhood. 113 Residences is a boutique development in Al Sufouh for those who value privacy and world-class amenities. Flowing façade lines, terraces, and a distinctive aesthetic create a space where architecture becomes art. Key Features — Apartment interiors are finished in a light palette of cream, terracotta, and olive tones. Finishes include Versace surfaces, Italian porcelain, natural marble, and wood. The front door features a Hafele smart lock. — Thoughtfully designed open-plan layouts and panoramic glazing in every residence. — Kitchens are fully equipped with Teka built-in appliances: a gas hob, oven with grill, microwave, extractor hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. — On-site amenities include an infinity pool, a gym with a cardio zone, a running track, a yoga studio, a meditation garden, a children's playroom, a co-working space, a billiards room, a sauna, a steam room, a café, a library, a reading room, a table tennis area, and a climbing wall. — Dedicated parking for electric vehicles and bicycles. Location Advantages The residential tower is located in Al Sufouh with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road. Sufouh Beach, Black Palace Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, Dubai American Academy, Alserkal Avenue, Al Qouz Mall, and Mina Al Salam Madinat Jumeirah are all 5–15 minutes away. Sky Views Observatory, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, AYA Universe, and Souk Al Seef by Dubai Retail are 20–30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive.

Location

View on map
24, Sufouh Gardens, Al Sufouh First, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Sufouh

Dubai
Al Sufouh is an actively developing coastal district of Dubai. It has developed both residential infrastructure and public transportation system. The community is suitable for young families, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

News

  1. Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai
    Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai23.09.2024
  2. When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?
    When is the best time to buy an apartment in Dubai: how seasons affect pricing?11.09.2024
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