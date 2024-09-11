113 Residences by Iman

Description

An elegant residential complex in a prestigious neighbourhood. 113 Residences is a boutique development in Al Sufouh for those who value privacy and world-class amenities. Flowing façade lines, terraces, and a distinctive aesthetic create a space where architecture becomes art. Key Features — Apartment interiors are finished in a light palette of cream, terracotta, and olive tones. Finishes include Versace surfaces, Italian porcelain, natural marble, and wood. The front door features a Hafele smart lock. — Thoughtfully designed open-plan layouts and panoramic glazing in every residence. — Kitchens are fully equipped with Teka built-in appliances: a gas hob, oven with grill, microwave, extractor hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. — On-site amenities include an infinity pool, a gym with a cardio zone, a running track, a yoga studio, a meditation garden, a children's playroom, a co-working space, a billiards room, a sauna, a steam room, a café, a library, a reading room, a table tennis area, and a climbing wall. — Dedicated parking for electric vehicles and bicycles. Location Advantages The residential tower is located in Al Sufouh with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road. Sufouh Beach, Black Palace Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, Dubai American Academy, Alserkal Avenue, Al Qouz Mall, and Mina Al Salam Madinat Jumeirah are all 5–15 minutes away. Sky Views Observatory, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, AYA Universe, and Souk Al Seef by Dubai Retail are 20–30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive.