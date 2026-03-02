Ready Properties in Bali: Real Estate for Living and Investment from $190,000
Ready Properties in Bali
Join our private webinar for brokers dedicated to ready-to-move-in properties in Bali for living and investment.
The webinar will present completed projects in two of Bali's key locations — Canggu and Umalas. These properties are already completed, eliminating the need to wait for construction.
Participants will receive specific property options and purchase terms that can be immediately presented to clients.
Key Terms
- Property prices from $190,000
- Down payment from 50%
- Installment plans up to 12 months
- Completed properties
- Confirmed returns
- All required permits obtained
- Legally compliant projects
Topics
- completed properties in Canggu and Umalas;
- options for personal residence;
- investment properties;
- real return figures;
- current prices and purchase terms;
- down payment from 50%;
- installment plans up to 12 months;
- legal structure of the projects;
- required permits;
- why a completed property may be more attractive than purchasing at the construction stage.
Who Should Attend
- real estate brokers;
- real estate agents;
- Housebook partners;
- international real estate professionals;
- brokers working with clients who are ready to purchase property in Bali now.
Why Attend
The webinar will provide brokers with specific completed properties that can be immediately offered to clients.
Participants will learn about pricing, purchase terms, installment plans, returns and the legal structure of the projects, as well as the advantages of completed properties compared with off-plan purchases.
- Finished05.05.2026 09:00Online
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