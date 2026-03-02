Ready Properties in Bali: Real Estate for Living and Investment from $190,000

Ready Properties in Bali

Join our private webinar for brokers dedicated to ready-to-move-in properties in Bali for living and investment.

The webinar will present completed projects in two of Bali's key locations — Canggu and Umalas. These properties are already completed, eliminating the need to wait for construction.

Participants will receive specific property options and purchase terms that can be immediately presented to clients.

Key Terms

Property prices from $190,000

Down payment from 50%

Installment plans up to 12 months

Completed properties

Confirmed returns

All required permits obtained

Legally compliant projects

Topics

completed properties in Canggu and Umalas;

options for personal residence;

investment properties;

real return figures;

current prices and purchase terms;

down payment from 50%;

installment plans up to 12 months;

legal structure of the projects;

required permits;

why a completed property may be more attractive than purchasing at the construction stage.

Who Should Attend

real estate brokers;

real estate agents;

Housebook partners;

international real estate professionals;

brokers working with clients who are ready to purchase property in Bali now.

Why Attend

The webinar will provide brokers with specific completed properties that can be immediately offered to clients.

Participants will learn about pricing, purchase terms, installment plans, returns and the legal structure of the projects, as well as the advantages of completed properties compared with off-plan purchases.







