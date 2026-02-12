Webinar: Hotel Residences in Phuket

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Ksenia Vasina, Representative of the Developer Next Point





What We Will Discuss:

1. Macroeconomics and Resource Scarcity

– Why has Thailand become a "safe haven"?

– How does land scarcity impact the real estate market?





2. Addressing Systemic Market Issues

– Critique of the traditional "hotel format"

– Presentation of the Next Point concept





3. Partnership with Radisson and Reliability

– How do global standards ensure transaction security?





4. Investment Strategy

– Two models within one project:

▪ Pure investment with full management by Radisson

▪ Flexible strategy for personal use or independent rental

– Specific figures and examples of successful investments!