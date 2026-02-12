Catalog
from 12.02.2026 09:00 to 12.02.2026 10:00
Online

Webinar: Hotel Residences in Phuket

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Ksenia Vasina, Representative of the Developer Next Point  


What We Will Discuss:

1. Macroeconomics and Resource Scarcity

  – Why has Thailand become a "safe haven"?  

  – How does land scarcity impact the real estate market?  


2. Addressing Systemic Market Issues

  – Critique of the traditional "hotel format"  

  – Presentation of the Next Point concept  


3. Partnership with Radisson and Reliability

  – How do global standards ensure transaction security?  


4. Investment Strategy

  – Two models within one project:  

   ▪ Pure investment with full management by Radisson  

   ▪ Flexible strategy for personal use or independent rental  

  – Specific figures and examples of successful investments!

Register for the event

