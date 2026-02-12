from 12.02.2026 09:00 to 12.02.2026 10:00
Online
Webinar: Hotel Residences in Phuket
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
Speaker: Ksenia Vasina, Representative of the Developer Next Point
What We Will Discuss:
1. Macroeconomics and Resource Scarcity
– Why has Thailand become a "safe haven"?
– How does land scarcity impact the real estate market?
2. Addressing Systemic Market Issues
– Critique of the traditional "hotel format"
– Presentation of the Next Point concept
3. Partnership with Radisson and Reliability
– How do global standards ensure transaction security?
4. Investment Strategy
– Two models within one project:
▪ Pure investment with full management by Radisson
▪ Flexible strategy for personal use or independent rental
– Specific figures and examples of successful investments!
