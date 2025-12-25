from 20.02.2026 10:00 to 20.02.2026 11:00
Online
Webinar: Ready-to-Move-In Projects in Sea Breeze!
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
Speaker: Zahra Guseynova, Housebook representative in Azerbaijan
What We'll Discuss:
• How to choose a ready-to-move-in project with finishing.
• Overview of locations that are already operational in Sea Breeze.
• How to acquire property and how much you can earn by renting it out in the upcoming season.
• Important aspects of managing property remotely.
• What percentage the management company takes and how much the property owner earns.
Item 1 of 8