Webinar: Ready-to-Move-In Projects in Sea Breeze!

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Zahra Guseynova, Housebook representative in Azerbaijan





What We'll Discuss:

• How to choose a ready-to-move-in project with finishing.

• Overview of locations that are already operational in Sea Breeze.

• How to acquire property and how much you can earn by renting it out in the upcoming season.

• Important aspects of managing property remotely.

• What percentage the management company takes and how much the property owner earns.