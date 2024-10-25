The prospects of Saudi Arabia

This video examines key shifts in Saudi Arabia’s real estate market from the perspective of both a developer and a broker. It covers major megaprojects such as NEOM, The Line, Oxagon, and Trojena, and their role in reshaping cities and attracting investment. The discussion highlights legal reforms and simplified entry conditions for foreign investors. It also analyzes current returns—rental yields in Riyadh and Jeddah reaching around 8–9% annually. The video concludes with a forecast for continued market growth in light of Vision 2030 and upcoming global events like Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.