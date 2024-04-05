05.04.2024 9:56
How to earn millions selling Dubai apartments remotely
At the webinar you will learn:
- How to find the perfect apartment for your client in 5 minutes
- How to create sales presentations with just a few clicks
- How to earn remotely: step-by-step guide from inquiry to deal
- Your first million rubles in a month from one deal: real examples and calculations
And also:
- Get tools to reduce client inquiry processing time
- Gain access to an exclusive community to network with colleagues worldwide
- Get 90% discount on Housebook's Academy for Realtors
Host:
— Ksenia Dolgaya, Head of Housebook Realtor Platform