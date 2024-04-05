Catalog
05.04.2024 9:56

How to earn millions selling Dubai apartments remotely

At the webinar you will learn:

  1. How to find the perfect apartment for your client in 5 minutes
  2. How to create sales presentations with just a few clicks
  3. How to earn remotely: step-by-step guide from inquiry to deal
  4. Your first million rubles in a month from one deal: real examples and calculations


And also:

  • Get tools to reduce client inquiry processing time
  • Gain access to an exclusive community to network with colleagues worldwide
  • Get 90% discount on Housebook's Academy for Realtors


Host:

— Ksenia Dolgaya, Head of Housebook Realtor Platform

