Investing in real estate in Georgia 

Georgia is one of the fastest‑growing investment markets. It offers low taxes, flexible purchase conditions, and growing demand for real estate. On February 24 we will cover all the main aspects of investing and show how and where you can earn.





What will be covered in the webinar?

✔️ Why Georgia? Key economic and tax advantages

✔️ How to choose real estate for rental, resale, or your own business

✔️ Which projects will deliver maximum returns in 2024–2025?

✔️ How to avoid risks and arrange the deal correctly?





Webinar speakers:

— Daria Borodina, CEO of Housebook Georgia